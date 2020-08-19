Stellar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $256.39 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Stellar has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $256.39 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Poloniex and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.01750526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00135648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,771 coins and its circulating supply is 20,567,770,929 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Kraken, Indodax, Upbit, Exrates, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, BitMart, Bittrex, CryptoMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koinex, Ovis, RippleFox, ZB.COM, Liquid, C2CX, Stronghold, Binance, BCEX, Exmo, ABCC, CoinEgg, Kuna, Stellarport, OTCBTC, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Bitbns, GOPAX, CEX.IO, Koineks, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Vebitcoin and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

