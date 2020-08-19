Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 811,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRL stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $418.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

