Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 12,151 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

