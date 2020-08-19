Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,381 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 2.08% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $103.33.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.