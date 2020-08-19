Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 98,986 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $17,685,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,978.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 989,217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $7,292,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 146.3% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,189,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 706,338 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

