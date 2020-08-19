Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.12.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.