Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,561 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.17 and its 200-day moving average is $196.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

