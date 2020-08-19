Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 16,140 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,743,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after purchasing an additional 787,617 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 482,329 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,565,000 after purchasing an additional 473,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

