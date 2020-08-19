Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 22,397 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 255.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

BAM opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

