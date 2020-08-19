Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 298 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 95.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $263,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in S&P Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

SPGI stock opened at $360.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $362.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

