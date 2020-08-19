Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,057 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,226 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,030,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,648,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $37,266,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.

