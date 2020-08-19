Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 8,268 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

