Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 8,505 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,036 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,454,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,767,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,828,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,098,000 after buying an additional 1,155,667 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

