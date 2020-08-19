Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

