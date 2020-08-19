Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.23. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

