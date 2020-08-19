Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.