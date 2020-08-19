Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

