Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

