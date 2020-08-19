Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,700 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,029,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 732.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 230,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 548.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 192,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 162,705 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 139,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

