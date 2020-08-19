Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average of $151.69. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $165.70.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

