Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

