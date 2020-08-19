Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 19th (ASBFY, CLLS, CM, DIFTY, FFG, GGB, HD, HMSNF, HNP, KRG)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 19th:

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Omnicell (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $134.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $131.00.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $151.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

Inpex (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

