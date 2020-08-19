Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,236 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,585% compared to the average volume of 195 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.99 million, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allot Communications by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

