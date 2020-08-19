Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 45,286 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 19,689 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.13. 345,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average of $118.62. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.