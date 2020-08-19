Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Passage Bio Put Options (NYSE:GFL)

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,892 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 963% compared to the average daily volume of 272 put options.

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. 57,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,988. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $716.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.