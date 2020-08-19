StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANX. National Securities began coverage on StoneCastle Financial in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.22 and a beta of 0.64. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.