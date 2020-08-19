Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS: SEOAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2020 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

8/6/2020 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

8/3/2020 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2020 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

7/22/2020 – Stora Enso Oyj had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/22/2020 – Stora Enso Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2020 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

7/10/2020 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/10/2020 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SEOAY opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.