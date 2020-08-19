StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $3.01. StorageVault Canada shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 114,352 shares traded.

SVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 487.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.33.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. purchased 634,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,000,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,240,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$385,058,419.20. Also, Director Iqbal Khan purchased 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,070,617.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 672,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,505.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.