Storm (STORM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $365,316.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.01765960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00191190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00136870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Binance, Bittrex, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinnest, Radar Relay, WazirX, HitBTC, Coinrail, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

