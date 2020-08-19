STRAKS (STAK) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 1% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $22,453.99 and approximately $13.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,770.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.75 or 0.03464187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.02465210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00522477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00774633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00058293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00654958 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

