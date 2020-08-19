Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRA. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Strategic Education by 44.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 310,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,444,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 44.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 203,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $113.56. 141,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

