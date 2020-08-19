Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.79

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.79 and last traded at $109.02, with a volume of 4744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.12.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Strategic Education by 44.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 310,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,444,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 44.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 203,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Strategic Education by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.