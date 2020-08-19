Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.36. Strategic Minerals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 23,691,257 shares.

The company has a market cap of $6.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.50.

About Strategic Minerals (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

