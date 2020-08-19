Stratis Achieves Market Cap of $56.93 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00004839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stratis has a market cap of $56.93 million and $2.56 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006586 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000743 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00031381 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,922,816 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Binance, SouthXchange, Bithumb, Poloniex, Livecoin, Crex24, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Upbit, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

