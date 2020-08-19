Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Up 58.9% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Radar Relay, HitBTC and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00140156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.29 or 0.01757721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00190031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex, BitForex, HitBTC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

