StrongHands Masternode Hits Market Cap of $159,276.51 (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 190.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. StrongHands Masternode has a market cap of $159,276.51 and approximately $124.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00478376 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023033 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012598 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001249 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 2,320,159 coins. The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

