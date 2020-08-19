StrongHands (SHND) One Day Volume Hits $4,063.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Coindeal, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. StrongHands has a market cap of $564,319.37 and $4,063.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,030,809,142 coins and its circulating supply is 16,617,614,788 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, STEX, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

