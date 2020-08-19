Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Radar Relay, COSS and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.01771791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00190924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00136448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, BiteBTC, COSS, Kyber Network, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

