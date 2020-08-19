Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Shares Up 1%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.30 and last traded at C$12.18, 211,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$12.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

