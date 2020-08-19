Sun Life Financial (SLF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2020 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

8/10/2020 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$61.00.

8/10/2020 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

8/10/2020 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.50 to C$58.00.

8/10/2020 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$64.00.

8/10/2020 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

8/7/2020 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

7/24/2020 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$52.00 to C$55.50.

SLF stock opened at C$55.74 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.30. The company has a current ratio of 103,789.00, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$1,463,323.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,480,467.29. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,189,876.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.