Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Major Shareholder Sells $174,454,108.80 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $174,454,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $97,893,760.08.

NASDAQ NOVA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,836. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.