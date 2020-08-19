Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International makes up 1.6% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 4.86% of Sunnova Energy International worth $70,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $53,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479 and have sold 15,644,473 shares valued at $327,473,609.

NOVA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 1,818,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

