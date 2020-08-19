Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in August

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the July 30th total of 857,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,933.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPTF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

