Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 24.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 511,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 99,828 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,883,000 after acquiring an additional 484,524 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of SHO opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

