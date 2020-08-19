Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

