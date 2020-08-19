Suretly Price Tops $0.32 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market cap of $75,775.62 and approximately $1,830.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suretly has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

