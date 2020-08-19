Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $14,929.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00140562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.01758063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00138207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

