SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SWMAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,812. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.40.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

