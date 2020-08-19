SwftCoin (SWFTC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.01 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $7.94 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.20 or 0.05578035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00046247 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

