SwiftCash Trading Up 13.4% This Week (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $299,122.69 and $20.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001980 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 159,974,539 coins and its circulating supply is 159,254,108 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

